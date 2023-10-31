This year’s GRACE Award Gala will take place on Nov. 30 at the Georgia Aquarium.

This year’s Georgia Restaurant Association GRACE Award finalists and honorees have been announced.

The GRACE Awards are put on by the Georgia Restaurant Association each year to honor the state’s restaurant industry. This year’s GRACE Award Gala will take place on Nov. 30 at the Georgia Aquarium, according to a press release.

“This year’s nominees represent the incredible diversity of Georgia’s hospitality industry,” said Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the GRA, in the release. “The last three years have been a testament to our resilience as an industry, so it is important to celebrate those who continue to exhibit excellence, those who are innovators and those that continually give back to their communities. I am proud of the amazing community that we have built together, and I can’t wait to see where the next generation of restaurant leaders will take us!”

Finalists are nominated by their peers and are chosen by a group called the GRACE Academy, which is made up of former GRACE finalists and honorees and current GRA Board members.

Tickets to the GRACE Award Gala can be purchased online. The full list of finalists can be found below.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE

Robby Kukler: Founder, Kukler Restaurant Advisory and Cofounder, Fifth Group Restaurants

RESTAURATEUR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Buckhead Life Restaurant Group: I. Pano Karatassos, Pano I. Karatassos, Niko I. Karatassos

EPIC Restaurant: Jamie & Melissa Keating

Fork U Concepts: Scott & Alexis Kinsey

NaanStop: Neal & Samir Idnani

RESTAURATEUR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Fenders Diner and Community Brew & Tap: Jay Reeder

La Semilla: Reid Trapani & Sophia Marchese

MAD Hospitality: Preston Snyder

Rreal Tacos: Miguel Hernandez & Damian Otero

INDUSTRY PARTNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Full Course: Lauren Fernandez

LC Food Distributor: David Troncoso

NetFinancials: Kristina Howard & Lori Johnson

United Distributing: Doug Hertz

HOSPITALITY HERO OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Café Intermezzo: Brian & Page Olson

Nakato Japanese Restaurant: Sachi Nakato Takahara

The Gaslight Group: Brian Huskey

Zunzi’s + Zunzibar: Chris Smith

RESTAURANT MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Brian Steiper: BAR{n} Booze & Bites/Dash Hospitality

RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Matt Bryant: Sweet Auburn BBQ

PROSTART TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Chef James Bryant: Berkmar High School

PROSTART STUDENT OF THE YEAR