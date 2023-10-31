Latin Restaurant Weeks is coming back to Atlanta this Nov. 3-17.

This is the second year that Latin Restaurant Weeks will take place in Atlanta. The event – which originated in Houston in 2019, but also takes place in New York City, Miami, and Chicago – aims to raise awareness about local Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers, coffee shops, bakeries, and pop-ups while also calling attention to the diversity of cuisine in the Latin community.

According to a press release, more than 30 establishments are planning to join the “Buen Provecho” campaign this year. Buen provecho is the Spanish equivalent of bon appétit, and the campaign encourages residents to dine at at least one of the participating restaurants during the two-week event.

“Our community has influenced and enriched the culinary industry for more than two centuries and will help forge its future,” said Latin Restaurant Weeks Cofounder Karinn Chavarria in the release.

During the two weeks, participating businesses will feature special dishes and menus. This year’s participants include the likes of Buena Vida Tapas & Sol, Arepa Grill, Birria El Gordo, Mango Latino Grill, and more.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found online.