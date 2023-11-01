On Nov. 1, black cake – a rum-soaked Caribbean dessert – will be available at the Black-owned coffee shop Black Coffee Atlanta.

The new Hulu series “Black Cake” premieres today, Nov. 1, and you can celebrate with a tasty treat.

On Nov. 1, black cake – a rum-soaked Caribbean dessert – will be available at the Black-owned coffee shop Black Coffee Atlanta. The shop is located at 1800 Jonesboro Road.

According to a press release, this is part of Hulu’s larger plan to stock the dessert on the shelves of a myriad of multiculturally-owned bakeries across the country. The bakeries included will also offer giveaways and other in-store promotions.

“Black Cake” is based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s novel of the same name, and is part family drama, part murder mystery. When a woman named Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, she leaves her two estranged children a flash drive containing untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to the United States. The story spans decades and takes place all across the world, including Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California.