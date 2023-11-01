The Red Cross is one of the organizations bringing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. (Courtesy International Red Cross)

With Israel committed to allowing 100 aid trucks to enter the Gaza Strip daily with humanitarian aid for civilians, we’ve compiled a list of reputable organizations seeking donations.

Many of these organizations already have a ground presence in Gaza or are working with partners to facilitate aid during the ongoing war. The nonprofit Save the Children reports that approximately 2.45 million people in Gaza need humanitarian assistance, 1.2 million of whom are children.

You can also search on websites that review charities’ track records, like CharityWatch and Charity Navigator, to make sure your donation is going to a reputable organization.

CARE is an international humanitarian organization fighting global poverty and world hunger by working alongside women and girls. The organization provides urgent emergency aid shelter, food, water, and emergency cash. CARE is based in Atlanta.

UNICEF USA UNICEF has been working in Gaza since the 1980s. According to its website, it is one of 13 United Nations agencies implementing and scaling up humanitarian interventions such as nutrition, water, protection, education, and healthcare in response to the immediate needs of children and families.

American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera) works on the ground with partners in the West Bank and Gaza. The nonprofit, non-governmental organization mobilizes resources for immediate emergency relief, long-term health, education, and economic development, according to its website.

Islamic Relief USA is a humanitarian agency and member of the Islamic Relief Worldwide group of organizations. According to the Washington Post, the agency has been providing food, water, and medical supplies in the region, drawing from what was in stock before the war broke out. Islamic Relief is also raising funds to buy food, medicine, and other essentials.

GlobalGiving: Israel-Palestine Crisis Relief Fund has dozens of longstanding partners in the region who are delivering a wide range of emergency relief, and humanitarian aid to people in Israel and Palestine, according to its website.

Save the Children has been providing services and support to Palestinian children since 1953. The group has an existing presence in the West Bank and Gaza, according to its website. and reports on its website that approximately 2.45 million people need humanitarian assistance, 1.2 million of whom are children.

Oxfam America – Gaza Relief is distributing cash to families through partners in Gaza. With assistance from Oxfam, the Palestine Medical Relief Society distributed 400 hygiene kits to displaced people in southern Gaza.

World Central Kitchen was founded by Chef José Andrés to provide professional chefs to places where people need food. WCK is working with Anera, its partner in Gaza, and has provided thousands of hot meals and food kits to displaced families.

ActionAid says on its website it is working with partners in Gaza “who are doing their utmost to provide food and relief items to families that we can reach, but access to supplies is limited and transportation to the shelters is challenging and dangerous for those who are working on the ground.” Money raised now will be used as soon as a humanitarian corridor is open, the organization says on its website.

Doctors Without Borders is “actively working on preparing medical and humanitarian supplies to be sent to Gaza when access is open,” the organization says on its website. The organization cares for people affected by conflict, disease outbreaks, natural and human-made disasters, and exclusion from health care in more than 70 countries.

International Committee of the Red Cross has been present in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip since 1967, according to its website. “As a neutral, independent, humanitarian organization, the ICRC visits detainees in Israeli and Palestinian places of detention. We also help improve access to essential services like water and electricity in Gaza and support livelihood projects throughout the occupied territories.”

Palestine Children’s Relief Fund has been delivering medical relief and humanitarian aid for more than 30 years. The organization sends international volunteer medical missions to treat sick and injured patients while training local doctors.