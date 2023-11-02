The popular restaurant chain Culinary Dropout will make its Atlanta debut on Nov. 8.

The popular restaurant chain Culinary Dropout will make its Atlanta debut on Nov. 8.

The eatery, which comes from the restaurant group Fox Restaurant Concepts, is expected to open on 1000 Marietta Street in the Brickworks development on Nov. 8, according to a press release. Culinary Dropout joins sister restaurants Flower Child and North Italia in the Atlanta area.

“Being right in the middle of the vibrant Westside neighborhood and minutes away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, our first Culinary Dropout location in Atlanta couldn’t be in a more perfect place,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, in the release. “We look forward to becoming a neighborhood staple and offering a fun place for all to enjoy.”

The restaurant will offer brunch, lunch and dinner and serve up what it calls “classic meals done right.” Menu items include pretzel bites with provolone fondue, 36-hour pork ribs and fried chicken drizzled with honey.

The Atlanta location will also be the first Culinary Dropout with a rooftop bar. The eatery will also offer big screen televisions and live music for entertainment.

On opening day, the restaurant plans to donate 30% of proceeds to the Agape Youth & Family Center in Atlanta.