Castleberry Park, a 311,083-square-foot mixed-use project located in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood (south of Mercedes-Benz Stadium), was recently honored with a prestigious environmental sustainability award.

The Green Building Initiative (GBI), a nonprofit based out of Portland, recognized the Atlanta development with its Two Green Globes program, an initiative that evaluates commercial structures for their ability to implement sustainable practices, among other factors.

According to GBI, Castleberry Park received the Two Globes honor because it exemplified “excellent progress in reducing environmental impacts by applying best practices in energy and environmental efficiency.”

Atlanta-based design firm, TSW, put its Architecture Studio in charge of the design efforts for Castleberry Park.

The mixed-use development offers approximately 129 residential units of varying sizes, along with over 15,000 square feet of commercial space.

Among the project’s many features include an outdoor rooftop deck, spacious common lounge, fitness center, dog wash facility, shared parking garage and more.

In addition to the rooftop space, the TSW Landscape Architecture Studio also designed a nearby urban park that provides a 13-foot transition between Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Mitchell Street.

The park will allow for the potential addition of a protected bicycle lane sometime in the future, according to the design company.

“Castleberry Park is a signature project for the City of Atlanta, and one that involved a number of partners,” said TSW Architecture Studio Director Heather Hubble.

“From the beginning, minimizing the environmental impact through design, energy efficiency and selection of construction materials was a priority, and TSW is proud its efforts have been recognized with the Two Green Globe designation.”