Heards Ferry Elementary School will host “Family Matters,” a community event with workshops, cooking, art, and drones on Nov. 15.

Heards Ferry Elementary is one of two Fulton County Schools to host the celebration of families and their role in the education and well-being of their students, according to an FCS press release.

FCS District offices are collaborating with local schools and community partners to plan activities across the county. Those activities include:

It’s In the Bag! A Family Cooking Adventure: Families can create a meal and then take home a brown bag of ingredients to recreate the magic at home.

Starlab: A look inside the onsite planetarium will show the planets and the position of the stars in the sky that evening.

Chinese Brush Painting: Create a masterpiece by blending ink and emotion and take it home.

Vision Board Workshop: Dive into a world of creativity and inspiration, where cutting, pasting, and envisioning goals becomes a journey toward the brightest future.

Microsoft Translation Workshop: Discover the world of languages, where translating is fun and easy.

HBCU Dance Boot Camp: Get ready to move, sweat, and shine as you master techniques and unleash your inner dance star.

Battle of the Drones: Take part in an epic adventure where families can dive into action, mastering strategic drone flying in specially designed spaces.

Registration is required to secure a spot in the Family Matters event, and spaces are limited. RSVP online by Nov. 13 to guarantee a space for your family.