The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) announced today that after a successful test, Peach Pass customers can now seamlessly access E-ZPass tolling facilities in eight states, with additional E-ZPass states being added by winter 2024.

Existing and future customers can use their Peach Pass account and transponder to travel on E-ZPass toll roads throughout Florida, North Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland and Rhode Island.

“Just in time for the holidays, Peach Pass is the gift that keeps on giving for customers who want more,” said Jannine Miller, Executive Director at SRTA, in a press release. “Now there’s access to travel in more states with the convenience of using Peach Pass quickly and easily to pay tolls. This will allow both Peach Pass and E-ZPass customers to keep moving, so they can save time and get to life quicker.”

Select Peach Pass holders participated in an early adoption period where they provided feedback during testing. Both Peach Pass and E-ZPass operate through an electronic toll collection system, which automatically deducts payments from prepaid accounts as the customer passes through the lane. New customers can open a Peach Pass account with as little as $20.

In addition to giving Peach Pass customers more flexibility, this partnership also allows E-ZPass customers to use their transponder on Georgia’s Express Lanes. Peach Pass is also currently interoperable with Florida’s SunPass, E-Pass and LeeWay, and North Carolina’s QuickPass.

For more information or to open an account, visit www.PeachPass.com.