Eileen Koteles in “Becoming Dr. Ruth.”

The one-woman play “Becoming Dr. Ruth” is headed back to Atlanta on Nov. 12.

The play, which is by Mark St. Germain, explores the life and work of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the famous German-American sex therapist. The production will take place at The Breman Museum on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

Actress Eileen Koteles will play Westheimer, returning to the role once again after a run last year. Koteles first starred in “Becoming Dr. Ruth” at the Artistic Civic Center in Dalton in February of 2020.

This production, like last year’s, is directed by George Fox. Rough Draft interviewed Fox and Koteles last year about the production and the importance of the play.

“It’s imperative to support the arts as a platform for teaching life skills, problem solving, history and tolerance, as it provides us with that mirror to see ourselves so clearly, if we are only willing to look,”said Koteles in a press release about bringing Westheimer to life onstage.

Tickets can be purchased online.