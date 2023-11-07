Polling locations have closed, and all precincts in DeKalb County have begun reporting advanced voting totals.

Municipal election results are rolling in for mayor and city council members in Brookhaven. About 32,000 people voted for mayor on Election Day, Nov. 7, and fewer voted for city council.

10:43 p.m.

One of 14 precincts are reporting Election Day results for the mayoral race.

Mayor: John Park at 46% and Lauren Kiefer at 28% are likely headed to a run off election.

City Council District 1 results: Alan Cole at 12%, incumbent Linley Jones at 43% and Michael Diaz leading at 45%.

City Council District 2 special election results: Blake Beyer has 42% while Jennifer Owens is leading with 58%.

City Council District 3 results: Incumbent Madeleine Simmons ran uncontested.

8:33 p.m.

Preliminary results are showing on the results of advanced voting ballots. John Park is in the lead at 46% while Lauren Kiefer trailed at 28% and Mark Frost was coming in at 24%. Hilerie Lind’s total was 1.2%.

Brookhaven residents also voted on a homestead exemption. Advanced voting totals showed the majority of voters were not in favor of the change.

In DeKalb County, both the Equalized Homestead Option Sales and Use Tax (EHOST) and the Special Purpose Local Option Sales and Use Tax (SPLOST II) must be approved or neither tax will be put into law. Here’s an explanation of both tax programs from DeKalb County.

