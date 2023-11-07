The new Damani Rec Center on the Trinity School campus. (Courtesy Trinity School)

Trinity School has announced the completion of its $14.5 million “Inspire Excellence” capital and endowment campaign to create new and renovated spaces on the Buckhead campus.

This strategic project began with Trinity’s campus master plan, which was envisioned several years ago to meet the institution’s needs for the next decade and beyond. More than 300 Trinity families and friends donated to the campaign.

The final construction phases were completed this summer, allowing the school to begin the 2023-24 school year with access to new spaces.

Completed at the beginning of the summer, the new Damani Rec Center houses two gyms and provides adaptable, expanded space for learning, enrichment activities, gatherings, after-school classes, and summer camps.

Complete overhauls to the Early Elementary and Upper Elementary Playgrounds were also recently completed including open space for group activities such as soccer and football, independent activities, and a host of new climbing elements, swings, and slides.

Over the last two and a half years, the campaign also facilitated the addition of the Early Childhood Outdoor Learning Center and Moseley Early Elementary Dining Hall as well as renovations to Upper Elementary classrooms.