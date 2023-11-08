The Historic Brookhaven neighborhood is one of the area’s most desirable, and there’s no better Realtor to land your dream home with than one who has lived in that very neighborhood for over 50 years.

A fifth-generation Atlantan, Cathy Boston grew up in the Chastain Park area and attended W. F. Dykes High School and The University of Georgia. Cathy has been selling Buckhead and Historic Brookhaven homes for 38 years. Three years ago she joined HOME Luxury Real Estate, a boutique firm of highly successful agents as a founding member.

Cathy has consistently been ranked within the top 1% of Atlanta Realtors for the majority of her career. She has sold more homes in Historic Brookhaven than any other Atlanta Realtor, and at this point, she’s even on the second or third time around selling some of the homes.

This graphic shows the homes that Cathy Boston has sold in the Historic Brookhaven area.

As a resident herself of Historic Brookhaven, Cathy has served as the vice president of the neighborhood association, served on the city volunteer governing board, and has organized and sponsored several charitable events. Cathy also hosts multiple events at the neighborhood park to bring the community together.

“When I went into real estate, I felt my own neighborhood was the best place to focus on. It is filled with beautiful homes of diverse styles and values and wonderful people. It’s an easy neighborhood to recommend to buyers with so many positive points,” Cathy explained.

Historic Brookhaven is on the National Historic Register because it was built around the Capital City Club golf course, and was the first community in Georgia to have been created that way.

The neighborhood is bounded by Peachtree Road on the south, by Peachtree Dunwoody Road on the west, Windsor Parkway and Wimberly on the north, and Osborne Road on the east.

It includes roughly 1200 homes and spans two different counties, setting it in both Brookhaven and Atlanta.

“Because the neighborhood is over 100 years old, there is a very diverse range of architecture and value,” Cathy explained. “There are plenty of old, historic homes but also new construction, so it appeals to multiple ages and multiple budgets anywhere from $1 million to over $14 million.

“There is also a tremendous amount of reinvestment into the community,” she added. “On my street alone, 5 of the 30 homes are being either expanded or renovated.”

At the moment, 100% of Cathy’s listings are all located within Historic Brookhaven, including this gorgeous listing.

3949 Vermont Road NE

This stunning Historic Brookhaven home has been featured in 3 different magazine publications, showcasing its ideal combination of quality, highest-level detailing, creative design, and warmth.

After a massive expansion and renovation in 2012, the home now consists of 5 bedrooms and 6 ½ baths, which includes a spectacular main level Guest house and pool all on a spectacular 0.9 acre lot.

The entire original home was taken down to framing walls with wiring, plumbing, and more redone. Architect Stan Dixon then redesigned the floor plan, greatly expanding the entire home and created the perfect combination of Old Brookhaven warmth and charm with all the features one looks for in today’s homes.

This includes spacious rooms equipped with a range of beamed, cathedral and coffered ceilings, a private office, workout room, formal living and dining room, and a true gourmet kitchen that is open to an oversized family room. The home features 4 total fireplaces, located in the family room, living room, master bedroom, and covered porch. High quality detailing and light fixtures are throughout.

Designed with entertaining in mind, the open floorplan draws you to the beautiful private backyard located on nearly an acre, which includes a putting green, spacious pool, and a huge covered porch.

To learn more about this home and other active listings, reach Cathy Boston by calling 404-660-5431 or emailing Cathy@HOMEgeorgia.com.