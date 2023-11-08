Kung Pao Calamari from Message in a Bottle, which is set to open in Dunwoody on Nov. 10.

Message in a Bottle is looking to open in the Dunwoody Village’s entertainment complex on Nov. 10.

The seafood concept comes from DASH Hospitality Group. It will be the third brick and mortar restaurant to open in the entertainment spot called The Village Dunwoody, joining Bar{n} booze {n} bites and Morty’s Meat & Supply, along with the Funwoody Food Truck.

Dash Hospitality Owner David Abes originally brought his idea for an entertainment complex for Dunwoody Village before the city’s Development Authority in early 2021. Plans for the complex at that time included five new restaurants, a courtyard with outdoor seating, an outdoor screen, and a concert stage.

According to a press release, Abes has modeled Message in a Bottle off of his favorite beach restaurants. The culinary director for The Village Dunwoody is Chef Camron Woods, and Phil Handley serves as the director of food, beverage and sanitation.

“I am so excited to add Message in a Bottle to The Village Dunwoody,” Abes said in the release. “We are crafting an experience that brings the beach vibe, welcoming hospitality, and excellent seafood to our neighborhood.”

Message in a Bottle will be open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner beginning Nov. 10. The restaurant expects to start a weekend brunch option in early December.