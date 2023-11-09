In honor of Veterans Day, the Atlanta History Center will host a community gathering at its Buckhead campus on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AHC will offer free admission for veterans, active service members, and their families.

The event will feature curator chats, walking tours of Veterans Park, a special line-up of veterans history project interviews and veterans-related short films, and a complimentary barbecue lunch for the first 250 guests.

Free admission can be claimed at the door.

All active-duty service members, veterans, their families and grateful community members are invited to celebrate Veterans Day at Atlanta History Center this weekend.

