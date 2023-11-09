Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Citrus is here! Mandarins, sweet potatoes, apples, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster, butternut, pumpkin, and acorn squash, ginger, turmeric, carrots, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms like oyster and lion’s mane, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, apple cider, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, spice blends, nut butters, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Butternut taquitos from Community Farmers Markets.

Butternut Taquitos Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups butternut squash puree (roast chopped butternut squash till soft then blend till creamy)

Arugula

Salsa Verde

2 tablespoons sunflower oil from

Corn tortillas

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Directions:

Begin with a hot cast iron pan and heat the tortillas gently on both sides until pliable. Keep the tortillas warm in a damp towel covered to retain their warmth. To your butternut squash puree add the spices and salt then mix. Thinly spread out the butternut squash puree onto a tortilla then towards one end of the tortilla add some arugula then roll all the way to the top. Place in an oiled cast iron skillet edge side down and brown on all sides once the edge has been sealed with the heat. Serve with salsa.

Pumpkin and Sage Risotto from Community Farmers Markets.

Pumpkin and Sage Risotto Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups tan cheese pumpkin puree (roast chopped pumpkin till soft then blend till creamy)

1 cubanelle pepper, chopped

4 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon Ras el Hanout spice blend

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

1 cup arborio rice

4 cups vegetable stock

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Begin by heating the vegetable stock in a large pot. To the vegetable stock add the pureed pumpkin as well as the Ras el Hanout spice, salt, and apple cider vinegar. Simmer to keep warm. To another large pot heat up the sunflower oil and lightly sauté the garlic and chopped pepper. Add to this your arborio rice and cook till slightly browned. Cover the rice with your stock and stir frequently. Once the first batch of liquid has been absorbed add another batch just to cover. Continue to stir and cover with liquid as needed until the rice is cooked through. Serve with protein of choice for a complete meal.

The recipes for Butternut Taquitos and Pumpkin and Sage Risotto can also be found on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.