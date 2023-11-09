For your next football tailgate party, bring a dish of Marlow’s Tavern’s smoked trout dip and prepare to amaze.

Marlow’s Tavern makes great smoked trout dip, using Ducktrap River Smoked Trout to whip up the amount of dip they need to keep customers happy. But you can make this dip smoking the trout yourself or using a different brand, no problem.

Check out the recipe below.

Marlow’s Tavern Smoked Trout Dip.

Marlow’s Tavern Smoked Trout Dip Recipe:

Ingredients:

16 ounces, Smoked Trout

1 ½ Cups Mayonnaise

½ Cup Sour Cream

¼ Cup Prepared Horseradish

¼ Cup Finely Minced Chives

¼ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

A Pinch of Kosher Salt

Directions: