For your next football tailgate party, bring a dish of Marlow’s Tavern’s smoked trout dip and prepare to amaze.
Marlow’s Tavern makes great smoked trout dip, using Ducktrap River Smoked Trout to whip up the amount of dip they need to keep customers happy. But you can make this dip smoking the trout yourself or using a different brand, no problem.
Check out the recipe below.
Marlow’s Tavern Smoked Trout Dip Recipe:
Ingredients:
16 ounces, Smoked Trout
1 ½ Cups Mayonnaise
½ Cup Sour Cream
¼ Cup Prepared Horseradish
¼ Cup Finely Minced Chives
¼ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
A Pinch of Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Always start with a high quality hot smoked trout. It is an easy process to do on your own if you have the proper tools and know how.
- No matter the brand, type or size of trout you’re starting with, remove the skin and discard it. Break the flesh into smaller pieces so that it will combine well.
- Place all of the ingredients into a table top food processor fitted with the metal cutting blade.
- Let the food processor run for 45 seconds to a minute. You want the end result to be fairly fine but a little texture left is just fine.
- Serve with crostini, crackers, chips, toasts, wheat thins, bagel chips or even with a crudité.