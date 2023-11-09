Kanette Fenstermacher

St. Martin’s Episcopal School has announced the appointment of Kanette Fenstermacher as its new middle school principal.

At Brookwood High School, Fenstermacher taught AP Human Geography, Honors Geography, and Honors World History. She then joined St. Martin’s in 2012 as a middle school English teacher.

She also took on various leadership roles, such as academic scheduler and Language Arts department chair, while actively participating in curriculum review committees and co-sponsoring student organizations.

She has been serving in an interim middle school principal role for 16 months.

Fenstermacher’s commitment and leadership qualities have been evident, St. Martin’s wrote in a press release. Following a comprehensive search process, Fenstermacher will continue to oversee all aspects of sixth through eighth grade. This includes the management of faculty, curriculum development, special programs, sports and high school placement.

St. Martin’s is planning to add fifth grade students into the middle school division for the 2024-25 school year.

Fenstermacher is pursuing an M.Ed. in Educational Leadership at Clemson University. She has earned a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Georgia State University and Psychology (Industrial-Organizational) from the University of Georgia.

The school said, “Fenstermacher’s unwavering dedication to education and impressive track record make her the ideal choice to lead the middle school division at St. Martin’s Episcopal School. Her appointment ushers in an exciting new chapter for the school, and the entire community is eager to see the positive impact she will have on the students and the institution.”