The Atlanta Women’s Foundation (AWF) has raised more than a million dollars to support women’s and girls’ causes across metro Atlanta at its “Numbers Too Big To Ignore” Luncheon

“Your contributions to our community have been invaluable, and we are grateful for your support,” said Kari B. Love, Chief Executive Officer of AWF. “We’re proud of the work AWF has done in this community over the last 25 years, we’re committed to impacting the lives of women and girls currently facing challenges, and, as we envision our future, we aim to deepen and expand this vital work to help women and girls live healthy, safe, economically self-sufficient, and vibrant lives.”

This year’s sold-out luncheon, held Nov. 2 at the Georgia World Congress Center’s luncheon served as a platform highlighting issues impacting women and girls in Atlanta. This year’s event, celebrated the Atlanta Women’s Foundation’s (AWF)’s 25th anniversary, as well as supported the newly launched “All Girls Forward” initiative.

All Girls Forward focuses on empowering girls experiencing poverty through education, mental and physical health, and pregnancy prevention, as well as the ongoing programs for impacting the lives of women living in poverty.

AWF also honored LiveSafe Resources, a Cobb County domestic violence shelter and resource, as the recipient of the 2023 “Sue Wieland Embracing Possibility Award.”

The award bestows impactful non-profits every year with a $20,000 grant while recognizing one of their clients as a “shining example” of that nonprofit’s work; LiveSafe Resources chose Macy Johnson.

“Your [LiveSafe Resources] work is nothing short of inspiring and we’re proud to award this grant to support even more women,” said AWF Chief Mission Officer, DiShonda Hughes. “Macy, you are a shining example. Not only can you do it, you are doing it. You are taking care of yourself and your girls.”

To learn more and help fund the mission visit www.atlantawomen.org.