Atlanta History Center announced that it is set to host its second annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 17, ushering in the holiday season with a night of enchanting festivities.

Similar to the previous year, the centerpiece of the upcoming event is a breathtaking 50-foot tree, which will be illuminated in a dazzling display of lights that will surely put all attendees in the holiday spirit.

The evening is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. with an exclusive pre-event for Atlanta History Center members, which offers picture opportunities with Santa Claus and the iconic Pink Pigs, various crafts for children, a credit card bar and more.

At 7:30 p.m., the highlight of the night — the tree lighting ceremony — will begin, followed by a holiday celebration until 9 p.m.

During the celebration, attendees will get to experience an array of live music performances, photo-ops with Santa in front of the History Center’s Locomotive, along with other festive museum activities.

Guests are encouraged to arrive at the event early to enjoy dinner at Souper Jenny or warm holiday beverages from BRASH, which will be available exclusively from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pre-purchased tickets for the event are $25 for adults and children, $20 for members and $15 for History Center insiders. Onsite ticket purchases will be available at the event for $30 for adults and children, $25 for members and $20 for insiders — kids that are three years of age and under can attend free of charge.

Atlanta History Center recommends that members purchase their tickets in advance because onsite tickets for the member pre-event will be limited.

For more information about the upcoming holiday tree lighting event, visit the Atlanta History Center website.