Cross Keys High School students were placed on lockdown around noon on Monday, Nov. 13, after an armed person was reported near the campus. The subject fled before officers arrived.

Brookhaven Police Department responded to the scene at 1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way.

“The subject had fled the location prior to officers arrival. Due to the close proximity of Cross Keys High School, school officials were notified of the incident. Officers are still on scene investigating,” said Sgt. Corey Van Allen.

BPD does not have any reports of a weapon inside Cross Keys High School, Van Allen said.

Cross Keys Principal Brittany Cunningham sent a letter to families, with a similar message.

“I believe that it is important for me to keep the lines of communication open with families. With this as my guide, I wanted to provide more information related to today’s lockdown at our school. As you know, Cross Keys went on lockdown around 12:20 p.m. following information from the Brookhaven Police Department (BPD) about a weapon being discharged near the school. Using a description of the alleged suspect provided by BPD and out of an abundance of caution, several DCSD public safety officers quickly responded to the school and conducted a thorough facility search to ensure the safety of students and staff. Thankfully, no one was found matching the suspect’s description and normal school operations resumed around 1:20 p.m. Our lockdown plan worked exactly as it is supposed to work. I commend our incredible students and staff for their quick and orderly response! We appreciate the professionalism of our district police officers and the BPD for working together during this situation.”

Cunningham apologized for the inconvenience, and provided her contact information to families.