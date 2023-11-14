Want to own a piece of historic Atlanta property?

The Midtown home of two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists – Julian Harris and Ralph McGill – is on the market for $1.9 million.

Listed by Adam Ellis of the Intown office of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International, the circa-1920 home at 835 Myrtle St. has been “impeccably” renovated and features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms for a total of 5,078 square feet. The home sits on 0.17 acres.

Some of the details include a large entertaining area in the living and dining rooms plus a finished terrace level. A rear sun porch offers a wall of French doors that open to the back porch overlooking a manicured backyard. There’s also a second kitchen, media room, and guest suite on the terrace level. A private rear alley gives access to a gated brick parking pad with potential for a garage or carport.

Julian Harris, the son of famed Uncle Remus tales author Joel Chandler Harris, and his wife Julia owned the Columbus-Enquirer Sun newspaper and they jointly won the Pulitzer Prize in 1926 for an investigative report on state officials with ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

Ralph McGill was the executive editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution who won the Pulitzer in 1959 for his editorial writing on the scourge of segregation in Atlanta, which got him branded by segregationists as a traitor, communist, and worse.

The home had several other notable owners, including architect Wm. F. Oliver, investor Allen E. Whitney, and restaurateur Stephen Nygren.