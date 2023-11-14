Chef and restaurateur Jose Andres will be a featured speaker at City Summit 2023.

The National League of Cities will host City Summit 2023 on Nov. 16-18 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

The gathering of local elected officials and municipal staff from across the United States is expected to draw more than 3,000 attendees who engage in discussions on the most critical issues affecting local communities.

This year’s guest speakers include chef and entrepreneur Jose Andres, author and astrophysicist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi, and journalist and “Dopesick” author Beth Macy.

There will be a variety of workshops, information sessions on federal funding and economic development, and networking opportunities.

This year’s conference also offers a diverse range of issue areas to explore, including:

Housing & Homelessness : Learn from experts about housing stability and public-private partnerships to tackle homelessness and housing supply issues.

: Learn from experts about housing stability and public-private partnerships to tackle homelessness and housing supply issues. Infrastructure : Discover opportunities to secure historic funding for infrastructure projects and explore placemaking concepts for municipalities.

: Discover opportunities to secure historic funding for infrastructure projects and explore placemaking concepts for municipalities. Innovation & Technology : Stay updated on the latest technology trends like AI and VR and learn how to leverage technology for the betterment of communities.

: Stay updated on the latest technology trends like AI and VR and learn how to leverage technology for the betterment of communities. Mental Health & Wellbeing : Explore data-driven strategies to address mental health and addiction, creating a holistic approach for local governments.

: Explore data-driven strategies to address mental health and addiction, creating a holistic approach for local governments. Public Safety/Violence Intervention : Discover community-based solutions to enhance safety, with a focus on data-driven strategies and alternative response models.

: Discover community-based solutions to enhance safety, with a focus on data-driven strategies and alternative response models. Sustainability & Climate Resilience : Gain insights into how cities can adapt and prepare for the challenges of a changing climate while seeking federal funding for climate resilience efforts.

: Gain insights into how cities can adapt and prepare for the challenges of a changing climate while seeking federal funding for climate resilience efforts. Transportation : Learn about the latest developments in mobility, including drones and automated vehicles, while ensuring safety and accessibility.

: Learn about the latest developments in mobility, including drones and automated vehicles, while ensuring safety and accessibility. Workforce Development: Address workforce shortages and support small businesses and families through economic inclusion strategies and equity frameworks for municipal bonds.

Find out more at citysummit.nlc.org.