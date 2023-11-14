Switchyards – the members only “neighborhood work club” – will celebrate a major milestone with the opening of its 10th Atlanta location in Midtown at the former Biltmore Hotel in January.

Switchyards Midtown is located at 817 W. Peachtree St NW in a 3,200 square-foot space on the street level of Midtown’s oldest hotel. As with all Switchyards clubs, members will have 24/7 access to the space, thoughtfully designed for productive work and distinctly separate from home and the office.

The Midtown club will feature a cafe area for collaboration and meetings, and a library designed for deep work and focus. There will also be phone booths and meeting rooms — all bookable at no additional cost to members.

“Atlanta is Switchyards’ home,” said CEO and founder Michael Tavani, “and Midtown feels like the perfect neighborhood to celebrate our 10th work club opening. It’s the beating heart of the city and the kind of place we love—historic, walkable, residential, and full of soul.”

Switchyards opened its first location in Downtown Atlanta in 2016 and has since spread out across the city and to Nashville, TN.

Tavani said Switchyards managed to survive the pandemic despite being closed for 14 months and having zero revenue.

“We knew on the other side that the world was going to be forever changed in terms of how we work and where we work,” Tavani said. “We’ve seen extraordinary growth from 2021 until now.”

Switchyards had originally planned to launch a Midtown club in 2019, but the lease fell through. “Midtown was a natural spot because it’s such a dense neighborhood. We kept Midtown in mind, but we had to find a magical, interesting space.”



The Biltmore is turning 100 years old in 2024, which added to the appeal of it becoming home to a Switchyards club.

Tavani said Switchyards was in the process of signing a lease for yet another new location to be announced soon. There are also plans to open additional clubs in Nashville and an expansion into a third city.

“We haven’t hit all the Intown neighborhoods we want to be in and we’re also looking outside the Perimeter,” Tavani said.

Switchyards Midtown will be open to members starting Friday, Jan. 12, with memberships going on sale Jan. 3 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Interested prospective members can sign up at https://switchyards.com/midtown for reminders on when memberships drop, opening party details, and more.