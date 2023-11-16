Food blogger Amber Owens said she hadn’t been skating since third grade, but it took her little time to confidently glide across the ice. (Bob Pepalis)

Sandy Springs residents got a sneak peek Wednesday night of Skate City Springs, a new ice rink set up on City Green for the community to enjoy during the holidays.

“City Green has always been a great place in the spring and summer, but now we’re going to turn it into a winter wonderland,” Mayor Rusty Paul said at the preview event on Nov. 15.

These girls started out using skating aids, but soon were skating without those balance aids. (Bob Pepalis)

A city spokesperson said community residents had asked the city for several years to bring ice skating to City Green.

Skate City Springs officially opens on Nov. 24 and will be open seven days a week (except Christmas Day) through Jan. 21, according to Calixte Paulemon, director of operations for the Performing Arts Center. Hours will be extended on days when school is not in session.

Adults will pay $15 to spend an hour on the ice, but reservations should be made online starting on Nov. 20. Children ages 2-10 will be charged $13. Skate rental is included in the price.

Skaters should arrive at least 15 minutes early to check in and pick up their skates. Wristbands will be handed out to track skaters’ designated times on the ice.

The city will schedule 15 to 30 minutes between skating groups to provide time to resurface the ice so skaters have a smooth experience.

Hot chocolate will be available to complete the wintry experience.

Hours of Operation

On a typical Monday through Thursday when school is in session, Skate City Springs will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. On Fridays, it opens at 2 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the rink will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

When students are on winter break from Fulton County Schools, the rink will open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. every day. These hours also will be in effect on opening day, Nov. 24, as students will be off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The rink will be closed on Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On New Year’s Day and on MLK Day, Jan. 15, the rink will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A father helps his son learn how to skate using one of the skater’s aids available at Skate City Springs. Plenty of adults took advantage of the devices as they had never skated before or it was too many years ago. (Bob Pepalis)