Jimmy Stewart (left) and Henry Travers in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (Flickr).

Stage Door Theatre’s second mainstage production of its 50th season will be “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”

The production, an adaptation of Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic film, will run at the Dunwoody theater company from Dec. 1-17, according to a press release. The production is directed by Candy McLellan, and reimagines the story as a radio broadcast from the 1940s.

The cast includes Garrett McPherson, Brandy Bell, Kymberly Green, Anthony Nash and Brock Kercher. The story follows George Bailey, exploring the impact he makes on the residents of a small town called Bedford Falls.

Tickets can be purchased online now.