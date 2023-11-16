Drivers of any brand of electrical vehicle will be able to take advantage of the Mercedes-Benz charging hhub at its Sandy Springs headquarters. (Mercedes-Benz)

The first Mercedes-Benz charging hub in North America opened at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Sandy Springs.

The auto manufacturer plans to open additional charging hubs across Texas and the Southeast by the end of the year. The hubs are part of a more than $1 billion commitment by Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy.

The charging hubs will be open to all brands of electric vehicles, according to a press release from the company.

The launch of this first charging hub in Sandy Springs at 1 Mercedes Benz Drive in the joint venture between Mercedes-Benz HPC North America and MN8 Energy, is the first step to deliver 2,500 chargers within at least 400 charging hubs across North America before the decade ends.

Mercedes-Benz EV vehicle drivers will get privileges, including automatic charging reservations for users of the brand’s charge app. Drivers of model year 2024 Mercedes-EQ cars and SUVs will get two years of complimentary charging, while current drivers will get six months of charging free at Mercedes-Benz charging hubs.

Special features of the charging hub include:

400kW: The chargers are provided by ChargePoint and are capable of charging rates of up to 400kW. Certain EVs will be able to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in less than 20 minutes.

Open to Any EV: Drivers of EVs from any brand can charge their vehicle.

Charging Lounge: Charging hub customers can enjoy couches and lounge chairs, vending machines, refreshments, and restroom facilities.

Solar Canopy: A solar canopy provides weather cover for customers, overhead LED lighting for safety, and solar panels on top to generate passive clean electricity.

Intelligent Indicators: A pylon built to a height of 15 feet, visible from the street, indicates the status of the charging stall: in use, free, or reserved.

Accessibility: The charging hub includes one charging spot, closest to the charging lounge, designed especially for handicap-accessible vehicles, as well as one uncovered, drive-through charging spot that is designed for electric vans or EVs with trailers up to 26 feet in length.

Powered by clean energy: Through both direct and indirect means, the charging hub uses renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Mercedes-Benz HPC North America has agreements with Simon and Buc-ee’s, according to the press release. Simon retail outlets are located in key areas of EV saturation and Buc-ee’s travel centers are located along travel corridors and EV charging deserts.

In addition to the Sandy Springs charging hub opening, Mercedes-Benz announced that several hubs will open at Buc-ee’s travel centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Texas by the end of 2023, with further expansion in 2024. Charging hubs at Simon Mall locations will launch in the first half of 2024.