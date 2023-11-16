We’re well into fall, and there’s no better way to warm yourself up than with this ramen recipe from Chef and Dr. Jae Choi.

Choi owns sister restaurants Yakitori Jinbei in Smyrna and Jinbei West in Peachtree Corners. Choi specializes in Korean cuisine with a Japanese twist.

Choi’s restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” with Guy Fieri. Check out this ramen recipe below and try it at home.

Chef and Dr. Jae Choi’s Truffle Chicken Ramen (photo courtesy of Ash Wilson).

Chef and Dr. Jae Choi’s Truffle Chicken Ramen Recipe:

Ingredients:

Broth:

4 gallons of water

10lbs of chicken back bones

10 lbs of chicken feet

6 stalks of green onions

4 oz Garlic, whole

2 oz Ginger

1 jumbo onion or 2 med sized onion

2 oz kombu

4 oz of heavy cream

100g of sugar

50-100g of salt to taste

150g of chicken bouillon.

Chicken Chasu:

10 lbs of skinless boneless chicken breast

8 cups of water

4 cups of soy sauce

2 cups mirin

2 cups cooking sake

2 cups sugar

2 stalk of green onion

2 oz garlic peeled and whole

1 oz ginger

1 large white onion

2 whole shallots

Ramen noodles

Truffle Oil

Directions:

Ramen noodles: Cook for 1-2 minutes depending on thickness and preferred chewiness.

Broth:

Add chicken back bones, chicken feet in a stock pot in cold water and bring it to a boil. Skim off the scud from the broth as it comes to a boil.

Boil for 4 hours on high heat, stirring so it doesn’t burn. Keep adding water to keep the water level constant as the water level gets low.

Add in charred green onions, garlic, ginger and charred onions and kombu. Continue to boil for another 4 hours on medium heat.

Finish off the broth by adding heavy cream, sugar, salt and chicken powder.

Chicken Chasu:

Add water, soy sauce, mirin, sugar, ginger, shallots, green onions to a pot and bring it to a boil. Add in Chicken breast and cook on low-med heat for 15-20 minutes depending on the size of the chicken.

Once cooked, remove the chicken and place it in a ice bath to cool

Continue to reduce the sauce until you get a thicker gravy consistency. Approx 15-30 min on high heat.

Once the chicken has cooled, slice the breast. Marinate the slices in the chasu sauce to further flavor the chicken.

Assembly: