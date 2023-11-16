One of Wholesome Wave Georgia’s partners, Aluma Farm Farmer’s Market, on April 22, 2021.

Wholesome Wave Georgia is one of 19 organizations across the country to receive a grant this year from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The nonprofit, which aims to address food insecurity in the state, received $994,613 from the USDA, according to a press release. This year’s USDA grant cycle invested more than $52 million to improve access to healthy foods and for families across the nation.

The USDA grant is contingent on unlocking local matching funds, according to the press release.

“This funding will enable us to expand WWG’s services to new and high-need communities, especially those without sufficient access to fresh and healthy food,” says Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less Program Manager Alex Duncan in the release. “The grant will increase accessibility of the program by adding local food outlets that relieve additional barriers to nutrition security, like a lack of transportation.”