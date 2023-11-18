Courtesy Henry’s

A Midtown social club is organizing a rally and protest against the closure of Henry’s restaurant on Monday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.

The Atlanta Socializers Club, which has 3,500 LGBTQ+ and ally members, is organizing the “Rally In Red” at the restaurant at 132 10th Street. The community is invited to the rally as well.

According to a press release, club members are organizing the rally in protest of the announced Nov. 30 closure of Henry’s Midtown Tavern, which they say has become a beloved LGBTQ+ gathering spot and to highlight issues of gentrification and rising real estate costs.

Tomorrow’s News Today reported this week that Henry’s would close after a decade in business after owner Maureen Kalmanson was unable to reach an agreement with the landlord, Dewberry Capitol, on a lease renewal.

Kalmanson posted a letter on social media and Henry’s website about the closure: