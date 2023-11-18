A Midtown social club is organizing a rally and protest against the closure of Henry’s restaurant on Monday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.
The Atlanta Socializers Club, which has 3,500 LGBTQ+ and ally members, is organizing the “Rally In Red” at the restaurant at 132 10th Street. The community is invited to the rally as well.
According to a press release, club members are organizing the rally in protest of the announced Nov. 30 closure of Henry’s Midtown Tavern, which they say has become a beloved LGBTQ+ gathering spot and to highlight issues of gentrification and rising real estate costs.
Tomorrow’s News Today reported this week that Henry’s would close after a decade in business after owner Maureen Kalmanson was unable to reach an agreement with the landlord, Dewberry Capitol, on a lease renewal.
Kalmanson posted a letter on social media and Henry’s website about the closure:
Dear friends of HENRY’S,
HENRY’S last day of operations will be November 30th.
It is with great sadness and disappointment that I announce HENRY’S closing. Our lease expired and tried as I might, I was not able to come to an agreement with the landlord that would allow us to continue.
I feel tremendous love and gratitude for the support, friendship, and good times we have shared over these last 10 plus years. Your individual smiles, hugs, suggestions, craziness, and the many dog photos sent over the years to cover our walls, have been integral to those feelings and to our success. I am proud of how Henry’s provided a safe and fun place for the LGBT+ community over the years and I will miss connecting with you. I hope to continue to share good times with you at our sister restaurant Campagnolo or wherever we meet.
I also want to thank all the individuals who have contributed so much working in the dining room, behind the bars and in the kitchen at HENRY’S. Varied in so many ways but all dedicated to the enjoyment of our guests and each other. I would attempt to call you out individually but am afraid I might inadvertently leave someone out. I know I’d never hear the end of that! Let’s just say there have been the loud, the funny, the serious, the diligent, the silly, the steady and on and on. The one thing you all have in common is a commitment to our guests’ good times. Job well done! I will miss you.
Many thanks to you all,
Maureen