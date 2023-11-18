A large fire and police presence is on the scene of a reported explosion at a high-rise building in Atlantic Station.

The incident was reported after 4 p.m. at 271 17th Street, which is an office building in the Midtown development.

According to WSB-TV, “several” people were injured in the incident, but police have not confirmed if there was an actual explosion.

The 271 building is home to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s district office as well as law offices and other businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.