Atlanta Police are investigating a gunshot victim who allegedly drove wounded to City Hall on Monday afternoon from an unknown location.

The victim arrived at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave. SW, Nov. 20, after 1 p.m. The victim told police they were shot in Forest Park, but officers are not sure where the shooting happened, according to APD.

“The victim initially indicated that the incident occurred in Forest Park. At this time, we are still working to determine where the incident occurred,” said an APD statement.” The investigation continues.”

WSBTV reported that a man collapsed outside City Hall from an apparent gunshot wound and was treated by Grady Memorial Hospital EMS.

The Atlanta City Council is holding its regular meeting at city hall today, but the meeting was not interrupted during the incident.

APD did not reveal the identity of the victim or why they would drive to City Hall.