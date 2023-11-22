Alliance Residential Company has opened Broadstone 2Thirty, a 278-unit apartment complex on Memorial Drive in Downtown Atlanta.

Designed by Dynamik Design, Broadstone 2Thirty offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 790 square feet. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, Samsung stainless steel appliances, the choice of two finish schemes in the kitchen and baths, custom cabinetry with under cabinet lighting, and hardwood flooring.

Community amenities include a rooftop resort-style pool and clubroom with city views, a game parlor, private focus rooms, and a first-class fitness center also featuring skyline views. Select apartment homes also benefit from uninterrupted Downtown views.

“With so much energy and revitalization coming to the Memorial Drive corridor, we are thrilled to welcome another Broadstone brand to Atlanta with the development of Broadstone 2Thirty,” said Noah Randall, Managing Director at Alliance Residential Company. “The property’s standout feature is the rooftop pool that offers sweeping views of the iconic Atlanta skyline. These views never get old and it’s the perfect place to host friends and enjoy the sunset. The Skydeck is the ultimate intown oasis and makes this a really memorable feature of Broadstone 2Thirty.”

Broadstone 2Thirty is the latest addition to Alliance Residential Company’s portfolio in Metro Atlanta. In 2021, the company welcomed residents to Broadstone Summerhill, a luxury multifamily development in the heart of the Summerhill neighborhood. In 2022, Broadstone Upper Westside opened its doors for leasing, along with the opening of Broadstone Pullman, the only multifamily property at the historic Pratt Pullman District.