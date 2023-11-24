Voters in Fulton and DeKalb counties will begin returning to the polls this weekend ahead off the Dec. 5 runoff election.

The rematch will decide several local elections, including who will be Brookhaven’s new mayor, Brookhaven City Council Dist. 1 seat, Atlanta Board of Education District 7 At-Large seat, and several other contests across both counties.

Fulton County

Earl Voting Dates: Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2023



Hours:

Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday: Nov. 27-Dec. 1: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations marked with * include dropboxes.



Buckhead Library *

269 Buckhead Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30305



C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center *

3201 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30311



East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church *

2651 N Church Street

East Point, GA 30344



East Roswell Library*

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076



Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton

4055 Flat Shoals Road

South Fulton, GA 30291



Joan P. Garner at Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306



Roswell Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30075

See the Fulton County sample ballot below. Get more information on Fulton voting here.

DeKalb County

Early Voting Dates: Nov. 26 – Dec. 1, 2023

Hours:

Sunday, Noc. 26: noon–5 p.m. at DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office ONLY

Monday– Friday: Nov. 27– Dec.1, 7 a.m.–7 p.m

Locations marked with * include dropboxes.



Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Dr. NE

Atlanta, GA 30317

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *

4380 Memorial Dr.

Decatur, GA 30032

Lynwood Recreation Center *

3360 Osborne Rd. NE

Atlanta, GA 30319

North DeKalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Dr.

Chamblee, GA 30341

Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) *

2994 Turner Hill Rd.

Lithonia, GA 30038

See the DeKalb sample ballot below and get more information on DeKalb voting here.