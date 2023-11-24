Voters in Fulton and DeKalb counties will begin returning to the polls this weekend ahead off the Dec. 5 runoff election.
The rematch will decide several local elections, including who will be Brookhaven’s new mayor, Brookhaven City Council Dist. 1 seat, Atlanta Board of Education District 7 At-Large seat, and several other contests across both counties.
Fulton County
Earl Voting Dates: Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2023
Hours:
Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 26: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday – Friday: Nov. 27-Dec. 1: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Locations marked with * include dropboxes.
Buckhead Library *
269 Buckhead Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center *
3201 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church *
2651 N Church Street
East Point, GA 30344
East Roswell Library*
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
South Fulton, GA 30291
Joan P. Garner at Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Roswell Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
See the Fulton County sample ballot below. Get more information on Fulton voting here.
DeKalb County
Early Voting Dates: Nov. 26 – Dec. 1, 2023
Hours:
Sunday, Noc. 26: noon–5 p.m. at DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office ONLY
Monday– Friday: Nov. 27– Dec.1, 7 a.m.–7 p.m
Locations marked with * include dropboxes.
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30317
DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *
4380 Memorial Dr.
Decatur, GA 30032
Lynwood Recreation Center *
3360 Osborne Rd. NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
North DeKalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr.
Chamblee, GA 30341
Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) *
2994 Turner Hill Rd.
Lithonia, GA 30038
See the DeKalb sample ballot below and get more information on DeKalb voting here.