Voters in Fulton and DeKalb counties will begin returning to the polls this weekend ahead off the Dec. 5 runoff election.

The rematch will decide several local elections, including who will be Brookhaven’s new mayor, Brookhaven City Council Dist. 1 seat, Atlanta Board of Education District 7 At-Large seat, and several other contests across both counties.

Fulton County

Earl Voting Dates: Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2023

Hours:
Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 26: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday – Friday: Nov. 27-Dec. 1: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations marked with * include dropboxes.

Buckhead Library *
269 Buckhead Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center *
3201 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church *
2651 N Church Street
East Point, GA 30344

East Roswell Library*
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
South Fulton, GA 30291

Joan P. Garner at Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Roswell Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075

See the Fulton County sample ballot below. Get more information on Fulton voting here.

Composite-Ballot-2023-12-December-5-runoff-election_composite-ballot_v1Download

DeKalb County

Early Voting Dates: Nov. 26 – Dec. 1, 2023

Hours:
Sunday, Noc. 26: noon–5 p.m. at DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office ONLY 
Monday– Friday: Nov. 27– Dec.1, 7 a.m.–7 p.m

Locations marked with * include dropboxes.

Buckhead Library *
269 Buckhead Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center *
3201 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church *
2651 N Church Street
East Point, GA 30344

East Roswell Library*
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
South Fulton, GA 30291

Joan P. Garner at Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Roswell Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075

Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30317

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *
4380 Memorial Dr.
Decatur, GA 30032

Lynwood Recreation Center *
3360 Osborne Rd. NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

North DeKalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr. 
Chamblee, GA 30341

Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) *
2994 Turner Hill Rd.
Lithonia, GA 30038

See the DeKalb sample ballot below and get more information on DeKalb voting here.

Sample-Ballot-12.5Download

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.