Maci Chin Yee, bottom left, is one of Atlanta Ballet’s Nutcracker children. (Photo by Kim Kenney)

Eight-year-old Maci Chin Yee of Sandy Springs will take to the stage for a second year for the performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Atlanta Ballet at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Dec. 8-26.

The second-grade Pace Academy student was chosen to perform as one of the chicks.

Her mother, Marisa Chin Yee, helped develop Maci’s interest in ballet.

“I don’t think Maci remembers this, but when she was three, I took her to her first Atlanta Ballet ‘Nutcracker’ and she said, ‘Mommy one day I’m going to be on that stage.’ It was exciting to see that that dream of hers came through so much sooner,” Marissa said.

Maci will perform through the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education and Centre Community Engagement Programs. Gennadi Nedvigin, artistic director of Atlanta Ballet, said the performances feature children from those programs with the Atlanta Ballet company and Atlanta Ballet 2.

When she found out she would be one of the chicks in the performance, Maci said she was very excited and told all her friends. This year one of her friends was also chosen to perform.

Her friends and teachers attended performances of “The Nutcracker” last year to see her perform, and Maci said she hoped they would come this year, too.

Maci said her interest in ballet came from her mother. “My mommy did it, and I tried it and it was so fun,” she said.

After starting ballet classes, Maci found out about “The Nutcracker” and that someone she knew had performed in it.

“So I wanted to try it out and then I got in and I wanted to do it for a second time,” she said.

Joining the cast of “The Nutcracker” has been fun, Maci said. But at first, she was a little bit nervous. She met new friends and had a good time. And she loves being on stage and felt that was a great honor.

She wants to continue in ballet until she grows up and becomes a ballerina.

The gymnastics and cheer classes she takes help her get stronger for her ballet. The classes she likes at Pace Academy are math and art.

Her mother said she’s found her daughter’s experiences with ballet have been good.

“She has a fun time with it and she’s always excited to be with the professionals,” Marisa said.

Performing with the Atlanta Ballet is a good opportunity for Maci and her mother said she loves that they gave the children the chance to do it.

“It’s pretty huge for them to even get up on stage even if they’re only there for two minutes,” Marisa said.

For information about Atlanta Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” and to purchase tickets, visit www.atlantaballet.com/nutcracker. Performance tickets start as low as $35 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at atlantaballet.com or in person at the Cobb Energy Centre Box Office.