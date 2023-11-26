The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners has announced the establishment of the DeKalb County Eviction Legal Defense Fund. This initiative will provide legal assistance to residents facing eviction, bolster housing stability and promote legal equity.

The creation of the Eviction Legal Defense Fund in DeKalb County was inspired by similar successful programs across the nation. The Eviction Protection Grant Program (EPGP), a pioneering federal program, played a crucial role in expanding access to legal services for low-income tenants at risk of eviction. As of March 31, 2023, EPGP grantees have provided legal assistance to over 13,000 households across 19 states.

“With the creation of this Eviction Legal Defense Fund, DeKalb County is joining a growing movement of jurisdictions nationwide that recognize the critical need for legal representation in eviction cases,” said Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry. “This fund is not just a local initiative; it’s part of a broader, national effort to protect vulnerable families and individuals from the long-term consequences of eviction.”

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2021 report highlights the importance of such programs, noting that most tenants facing eviction lack access to necessary legal assistance. This gap in legal support often leads to less favorable outcomes for tenants, who are predominantly people of color and from low-income backgrounds.

The DeKalb County Eviction Legal Defense Fund will focus on providing no-cost legal assistance to prevent or divert evictions and mitigate their consequences. The Fund will prioritize support for low-income and extremely low-income residents.

Residents in need of assistance from the Eviction Legal Defense Fund can contact the Commissioner Ted Terry’s office while the partner organizations and contracts are finalized. The Board of Commissioners is committed to ensuring that this initiative addresses immediate legal needs and also contributes to the long-term goal of a more equitable housing system in DeKalb County.