MESH Moms (Mothers Empowered With Support & Humor) is a membership-based club that connects moms to age-based, interest-based, and location-based peer groups. In this photo, MESH Moms members are out for a stroller walk. (Photo by Juliana Caspari)

The early years of motherhood are challenging and, at times, isolating. To foster community, a new “mothers club” offers in-person activities and a virtual platform to moms from pregnancy through their child’s preschool years.

Launched this summer, MESH Moms (Mothers Empowered With Support & Humor) is a membership-based club that connects moms to age-based, interest-based, and location-based peer groups.

“We are open to different parenting philosophies,” said co-founder Martina Stellmaszek. “We want to be a resource where you meet other moms, get advice, and find the people you click with.”

“A lot of women are lost in the universe of too much information and anonymous online groups,” added co-founder Juliana Caspari. “We make it easy for moms to filter out what they need.”

The annual membership ($120) includes weekly playgroups, educational opportunities, adult-only social gatherings, access to a private online portal with a marketplace, childcare forum, chat groups, and more. Some special events require a fee.

MESH Moms co-founders Juliana Caspari, left, then Martina Stellmazsek. (Photo by Emalee)

“It can be really lonely when you are taking care of a newborn,” said Celeste Nagy whose son was born in late September. “MESH Moms offers something for everyone. It’s a really inclusive, judgment-free environment for advice and asking questions. I just did a lunchtime seminar about traveling with kids. They had recommendations, products, links, and feedback that things are never going to go as planned.”

MESH Moms is the brainchild of friends and former executives Stellmaszek and Caspari, mothers to a combined seven children. Stellmaszek came up with the idea after her youngest was born in California, where she lived temporarily during the pandemic. She joined a moms group there, a concept that she “just didn’t know from the South.”

“Even though my California baby was my fourth, every day I learned something new from being connected to these amazing women,” Stellmaszek recalled.

Back in Atlanta, she called Caspari and said we need to build a network like this for Atlanta. Caspari, who had struggled with isolation when her children were young, was “all in.”

“Juliana and Martina are so organized,” said Brindusa Jimenez who is “new-ish” to Atlanta and mom to a 22-month-old daughter. “For the pumpkin fest, we bought tickets through MESH moms and they had a meet-up spot, reserved tables, coffee, and donuts. Once there, I was meeting all of these moms I’ve been chatting with in the member WhatsApp group – stay-at-home moms, working moms, and co-parenting moms like myself.”

Upcoming December events include a virtual coaching session on how to deal with unsolicited advice (Dec. 6); the bi-weekly Waddle & Stroller Walk (Dec. 12) at Piedmont Park and the monthly Girls Just Wanna Have Lunch (Dec. 15) at Anis Cafe.

Starting in mid-January, MESH Moms will start small groups for moms of newborns who will have sessions over six weeks with doulas, coaches, and experts on healing after delivery, breastfeeding, postpartum mental health, and more.



“The beauty of offering a lot is that everyone can pick what’s best for them,” said Caspari. “A mom who returned to work can Zoom over lunch and come to weekend events. Others say, ‘I want to meet during the week because I’m by myself and need to talk to grown-ups.’”

“Whether you need a class, a shoulder to cry on, or a play date – you will find it here,” Jimenez said.

Learn more online or email hello@meshmoms.com.