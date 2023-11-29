Courtesy 11Alive News

Less than a week after Broadcom’s $61 million acquisition of VMware, the company announced that more than 200 employees at VMware’s Perimeter Center offices in Sandy Springs would be laid off starting Jan. 31, 2024.

Broadcom, a semiconductor manufacturer and infrastructure software developer, completed its acquisition of VMware, a cloud computing company, on Nov. 22, according to a press release.

The layoff of 217 VMware employees in Georgia was announced through the Technical College System of Georgia’s layoff and closing listing. The layoffs will be made in six rounds, from Jan. 31 through May 24, 2024.

The employees work in six of the suites at 1155 Perimeter Center West.

VMware employees in Georgia and Colorado will be laid off according to notices that Broadcom and VMware submitted to multiple states as required by the federal WARN Act (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act). WMware employees across the country and the globe are waiting to see if they will keep their jobs.

In Broomfield, CO, the company announced plans to permanently lay off 184 employees. According to an email from Broadcom’s vice president of Human Resources, Jim Turner, this will not result in the Colorado facilities closure and only affects employees selected for layoff.

More than 1,000 workers based out of Cork, Ireland were warned about pending layoffs, Cork Beo reported. Staff were told via email on Nov 28 that Broadcom Ireland had begun a collective consultation process with employees that would take six weeks to identify where changes and restructuring would happen, the publication reported.

Broadcom announced earlier in the year that the deal to acquire VMware would include assuming $8 billion in VMware debt.