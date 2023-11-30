Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Mandarin and satsuma oranges, apples, sweet potatoes, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster, butternut, pumpkin, and acorn squash, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, ginger, turmeric, carrots, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms like oyster and lion’s mane, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, apple cider, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, spice blends, nut butters, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

3 Cheese Pumpkin Risotto from Community Farmers Markets.

3 Cheese Pumpkin Risotto Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup pumpkin of choice

2 cloves garlic, minced

Parsley, minced

1 Mutzu Apple

Radish microgreens

4-5 cups of veggie stock

1.5 cups Arborio rice

1-2 tbsp Butter

Herby olive oil

1 tbsp White wine vinegar

1/4 tsp Nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup Parmesan, shredded

1/2 cup Gruyère, shredded

1/2 cup Gouda, shredded

Directions:

Start off by making your pumpkin broth in a stock pot. Peel, chop, and simmer the pumpkin in veggie broth until soft and then blend until smooth. In a separate stock pot, melt your butter and cook the minced garlic until fragrant. Add your Arborio rice and mix, toasting for a few minutes. Then start adding your stock 1 cup at a time, stirring and cooking for about 5 mins between each addition of pumpkin stock. The rice will cook slowly and absorb the moisture as it does. Slow and steady! When you’ve added all your stock and the rice is looking plump but still slightly al dente, add your nutmeg, 2 tbsp parsley, white wine vinegar, and cheeses and mix well. These ingredients add a ton of depth to the flavor profile of this risotto. Reminder to taste and season as you go! While the risotto comes together, chop an apple into small cubes and combine with ~2 tbsp parsley, a pinch of salt, and a drizzle of herby olive oil in a bowl. This will provide an earthy, tangy, crunchy contrast to our rich porridge-y risotto. Plate your risotto with herbaceous apples and garnish with radish microgreens.

Sweet Potato + Carrot Soup from Community Farmers Markets

Sweet Potato + Carrot Soup Recipe:

Ingredients:

Variety of dehydrated mushrooms, nettle, and astragalus (1 cup)

Carrots (roughly 2 cups)

Garnett sweet potatoes & murasaki (Japanese) sweet potatoes (peeled, roughly 3 cups)

Turmeric (2” nub)

Ginger (peeled, 2” nub)

Garlic (5 peeled whole garlic cloves, minimum)

Gochuchang “kimchi chili paste” (2-3 TB)

Ghee (2-3 TB)

Full fat coconut milk (2-3 cups)

Water

Salt

Directions:

Chop sweet potatoes and carrots into equal sizes and throw into a deep pot. At the same time, you’re going to make a mushroom broth, so into the same pot, add mushrooms, then garlic, ginger, and turmeric. Add a generous couple pinches of salt, then cover with water until 2 inches of the water is above the ingredients. Boil in high until potatoes and carrots are soft. Use an immersion blender to smooth out ingredients or you can use a stationary blender (allow to cool off steam before adding into this blender). Stir thoroughly, then on low heat, add in gochuchang, ghee, and add in coconut milk until the soup’s thickness is to your liking and stir until ingredients are evenly mixed. You can always add in more water at a time if the soup is too thick. Salt to taste and enjoy!

The recipes for 3 Cheese Pumpkin Risotto and Sweet Potato + Carrot Soup can also be found on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.