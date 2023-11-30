Holiday on the Boardwalk returns to the heart of Downtown Atlanta for a daily series of unique experiences.

From Monday to Friday, immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with a different activity each day, including a Tattoo Shop, Live Ice Sculpting, Caroling and Hot Drinks, a Holiday Market, and Wreath Making workshop.

Sponsored by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, the series of free events runs Dec. 4-8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the Broad Street Boardwalk.

For more information, visit this link.