Jimmy Bufffet was last year’s invader off Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.” (Photo by Chelsea Patricia)

Dad’s Garage brings back its cult-classic holiday show, Invasion: Christmas Carol this December, featuring its award-winning ensemble’s twist on A Christmas Carol, with a different unexpected invader every night. The invader is a surprise to both the cast and the audience, giving Scrooge’s past, present, and future totally different outcomes each night.

“Invasion: Christmas Carol puts our Ensemble to the test as they continue telling this classic holiday story, while incorporating a surprise chaotic guest,” said Tim Stoltenberg, artistic director. “No matter how hilarious or irreverent, the show must go on,” he said.

Everyone’s favorite improvisers act out a (relatively) faithful performance of the Charles Dickens classic while wacky guest invaders like the Harlem Globetrotters, Young Frankenstein and Jimmy Buffet, help create a whole new holiday experience.

Opening night is Friday, Dec.1, at 8 p.m. and the show runs through Saturday, Dec. 30. For tickets and details, visit dadsgarage.com.