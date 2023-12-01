A picture posted on Facebook’s Dunwoody Area Community Forum, a public page, shows the aftermath of the sting operation. (Photo: Dunwoody Area Community Forum)

The FBI, assisted by both Sandy Springs and Dunwoody police, have thwarted a long-planned robbery of Jewelry Artisans in Perimeter Center.

The FBI was tightlipped about the Friday morning sting operation, saying only that “multiple arrests” were made.

“All I can say right now is that the FBI was present at that location conducting a court-authorized law enforcement activity,” FBI Public Affairs Representative Tony Thomas said. “There were multiple arrests. We will update you if we get any more information to share.”

Jewelry Artisan’s owner Jamie Kresl said he was made aware Nov. 27 that his establishment was being cased for a major robbery. Yesterday, officers confirmed to him that the event was to take place today.

Kresl told his staff to stay at home and he followed his usual routine of opening the store shortly before 10 a.m.

“I opened up, turned on the lights and started putting items in the showcase like I always do,” he said. “Right after 10 a.m., I heard two loud booms, saw a bunch of billowing smoke, and then there was law enforcement everywhere.”

Kresl estimated that more than 40 officers from various agencies were involved in the sting operation, and that the suspects had been planning the robbery for “quite some time.” While he didn’t get a look at any of the suspects, he believes that four people were apprehended.

“This wasn’t a run-of-the-mill operation by these guys (the suspects),” he said. “It’s my understanding that they were armed, and that they had been casing my store for a while.”

Kresl said he barely slept the night before.

“I had a pit in my stomach and I was really nervous,” he said. “I’m just so grateful that nobody got hurt and that they never entered the store.”

Kresl said he was unsure of the manner in which the perpetrators were planning to rob the store, but assumed it would be “some sort of smash-and-grab.”

Kresl said he is in awe of the work that the law enforcement agencies did to ensure that the suspects were caught in a timely fashion, with a minimum of drama.

“I can’t tell you what a top-notch job these people did,” he said. “I can’t praise them enough.”

Dunwoody Police Sgt. Mike Cheek referred all questions regarding the incident to the FBI.