Following its Nov. 29 annual meeting, the Perimeter Chamber announced its 2024 business plan designed to expand opportunities in connection, engagement, and community impact.

I am thrilled about the potential within this business plan,” Chamber Vice President of Engagement Paula Shiver said.” Riding the momentum of growth from 2023 into 2024, I am confident that, united as a community of investors with a shared goal, we are poised to achieve remarkable success.”

The 2023 annual meeting, which was attended by 96 guests representing 49 organizations, marked a year of substantial growth for the chamber. Shiver said the group has experienced a 33% increase in membership this year.

“Our membership base is diverse, ranging from small single-employee LLCs to notable corporations and institutions like COX, State Farm, and Northside Hospital,” she said. “The number of individual member representatives we serve in the Dunwoody and Perimeter market stands at over 1,000.”

Shiver said the 2024 business plan will include a slate of speakers that will engage its membership but said the list has not yet been finalized.

“As we unveil our 2024 business plan, we are not just setting goals. We are shaping a vision for a vibrant and interconnected business community,” she said. “This plan is a testament to our commitment to addressing the critical needs of our businesses, ensuring their success, and enhancing Georgia’s overall competitiveness.”

New chamber programs will include Chamber in Heels, designed to honor and celebrate women as influential leaders within our community, the Restaurant Council, which has as its mission is to cultivate communication and collaboration among restaurants within the Perimeter Area, and the Perimeter Chamber Ambassador Program, which will act as a bridge between the Chamber, its members, and the broader community.

The Dunwoody Village Business Association will focus on the conception and promotion of events designed to foster a sense of community in Dunwoody Village.

The Perimeter Chamber will continue to offer programs such as VIBE After FIVE, the premier after-hours networking event held every second Thursday of the month, and the Coffee Connection, Shiver said.