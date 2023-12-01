Baolicious Chicken Kare Bao and other amazing baos will be available for breakfast starting next Thursday at Punk Foodie @ Ponce. Also find them at Roundtrip on Saturday.

The low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

Punk Foodie @ Ponce is extremely excited to be hosting a Talat Market x OK Yak collab. They are also setting up a dim sum breakfast with Asian coffee. We expect that the Soupbelly sandwich drop will have a line out the door at Leftie Lee’s and Godtöh, Tony’s, and Krupana kick off residencies on the East and West sides, while Mighty Hans x Stolen Goods do Chinese Takeout Night at Tio Luchos.

THE GUIDE

Chef Parnass Savang of Talat Market x Chef Corban Irby of OK Yaki, Pepper’s Hot Dogs, Baolicious, and TanBrown Coffee @ Punk Foodie at Ponce on Monday – ITP – O4W

An absolutely mammoth chef collab event is taking place at the stall on Monday. Michelin Guide Recommended Restaurant @talatmarketatl meets East Atlanta Japanese powerhouse @okyakiatl and everyone’s taste buds will benefit from this Asian Street Food extravaganza. Expect a short menu that packs a lot of punch with dishes like Five Spiced Pork over rice (khao kha mu), Mentaiko Pasta which is a classic Japanese wafu dish of coated pasta with brined spicy cod roe with Japanese seasonings and butter. Last but certainly not least, be sure to try the sweet Taiyaki, a fish shaped cake with red bean filling. This is a Limited Edition event…ordering ahead is highly recommended.

On Tuesday @peppershotdogs takes over the stall all day to sling gourmet glizzies including their famous Damn Dog, Nola Dog, NYC Dog, and ATL Dog. Also available for delivery.

A special addition for all of us with Dim Sum & Coffee at the stall with @baolicious.atl’s amazing handmade baos and @tanbrowncoffee Asian sourced coffee kicking off this Thursday 7AM-2PM. After that, they will be at the stall every day Monday-Friday 7am-10pm.

Tony’s Chicago Beef at Qommunity on Tuesdays-Saturdays – ITP – EAV

East Atlanta just got a little tastier now that @tonys_atl has a residency in the heart of the village at @qommunityeav. Come get your taste of Chicago 5 days a week for lunch and late night options starting this Friday. Tues-Thurs noon-7pm, Fri-Sat 5pm-3am.

Winter Market at RoundTrip Brewing on Saturday – ITP – Westside

Get those holiday feels going with @roundtripbeer this Saturday when their artist and vendor market bring merriment and tasty pop ups for all. Some of our favorites @baolicious.atl, @crinklesbynina, and @pizza.kusina will be there. 11am-4pm.

Soupbelly at Leftie Lee’s on Saturday – ITP – Avondale Estates

A limited number of 30 of her famous fried chicken sandwiches will drop at @leftielees this Saturday–first come, first served. A generously portioned marinated chicken thigh, fried Cantonese salt and pepper style, topped with fried garlic, jalapeños, green and red peppers, Asian slaw, quick pickles, American cheese, and chili oil mayo, served on a Leftie Lee’s milk bun. 5pm-8pm.

Peppers Hot Dogs at PAWty in the Park on Sunday – ITP – Midtown

@Peppershotdogs is coming to the final edition of Atlanta Streets Alive and PAWty in the Park of the year on December 3rd as @punkfoodie.atl’s featured chef. The Silent Disco outside of Savi Provisions will be lit, @thehumandj at Ponce Triangle will be spinnin’ audible tunes, and @avradio.livestreaming will be live streaming along the route. 1pm-5pm.

Mighty Hans x Stolen Goods at Tio Luchos on Sunday – ITP – Poncey Highlands

@Chefmaxmreaux of @breakerbreaker_atl and @stolengoodsatl is joining forces with @itsmightyhans to bring Chinese Takeout Night to industry Sunday at @tioluchos 6pm-9pm.

Gödtoh at Boggs Social every Sunday and Monday – ITP – Westside

@Godtohatl will bring his tasty smashburgers, vegan quesadillas, fries, and daily specials to the good people of @boggssocial two days a week for his Westside residency.

Krupana at Monday Night Brewery every Tuesday – ITP – Westside

@Krupana_atl will be doing Turkish style pizza and other specials to kick off their Tuesday residency at @mondaynight.

ABOUT PUNK FOODIE

