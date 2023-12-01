The art and film celebration will be held on Jan. 15, 2024. (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs will host he Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art & Film Celebration on Jan. 15, 2024.

The art and film event begins at 1 p.m. at the Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at 1 Galambos Way.

“The celebration of MLK Day in Sandy Springs has become a community tradition. Each year, our families come together to honor Dr. King’s legacy and memory through art and film. Young people especially benefit from the exploration of ideals such as justice, freedom, and perhaps the most critical of these, love,” City Councilmember Melody Kelley said.

It will feature interactive art projects and a film that was created to educate and share his teachings. The themes and activities will include:

Dream: Listen to King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and create a personal “Dream Cloud” craft.

Justice: Decorate a bookmark with a quote from King, “The time is always right to do what is right”.

Love: Use crayons to trace hands, identifying the similarities we all share.

Liberty: Complete a word search and learn about terms such as civil rights, segregation, and equality.

Equality: Live Storytime. Picture books such as “My Brother Martin”, written by King’s sister, Dr. Christine King Farris, will be read out loud.

Freedom: Movie screening of Emmy Award-nominated film, “Our Friend, Martin.”

“Our Friend, Martin” is an animated children’s educational film about King and the Civil Rights movement. The film follows two middle school friends who travel through time and meet King during different times in his life. It received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program. The film’s references to historical events might require explanations for younger audiences.

Screenings of the movie will be held in the Studio Theatre at 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. A trailer for the movie can be seen online.

The film’s showings have set times, but the children’s activities are available throughout the event. The City Bar will offer a kid-friendly menu, with items such as chicken tenders, mac & cheese, along with an assortment of snacks and beverages, available for purchase.

This event is free and open to the community. Parking in the City Springs deck is complimentary.