Looking for the perfect gift for the oenophile in your life? We’ve rounded up a gift guide for this holiday season with a few of our favorite wine-related things.

There’s a new obsession with books being used as decor. Decorative books have an appeal largely because of their colossal size, impeccable artwork, and eye-catching fonts. However, The New French Wine serves a dual purpose. Not only did Bonné create a book designed with the perfect color palette, he also created a digestible guide to French wine that will leave readers feeling like they were there doing the research themselves.

$135.00, 3parkswine.com

Think you can Somm? Well here’s your chance! Sommify is a blind wine-tasting board game. Players take turns guessing mystery wines in an atmosphere reminiscent of a drinking game, all while accidentally learning how to blind taste like a Sommelier. Players guess the Grape and Country of the mystery wine using the incredibly simple Sommify method on The Sommify Wine Key. This game is fun for all-level wine drinkers.

$50.00, 3parkswine.com | vinoteca.com

One of the best wine gadgets invented. Coravin delivers the ultimate wine preservation because, unlike other wine preservers that simply delay the oxidation of your wine, Coravin Timeless systems are designed to pour wine without removing the cork. Then, all systems replace lost wine with pure argon gas to prevent oxygen from filling that space preserving the wines for weeks or even months! It’s brilliant and it’s a wine lover’s dream! Drink what you want without having to open the bottle!

$199.00, 3parkswine.com

If Oprah loves it, we love it! Bella Cucina’s famous Pesto’s are listed as one of Oprah’s “favorite things” and an “O List” magazine pick! Who wouldn’t want one, or three in their stocking? This is for the food lover in your life that cooks to impress. The perfect topping for thick slices of focaccia, or an Italian dinner at home with fresh pasta and Barolo. Savor the taste of Tuscany with our favorite Famous Pesto: Artichoke Lemon Pesto. It’s not a festive holiday party until the Bella Cucina Artichoke Dip is served.

Made in Atlanta GA

$16.00, 3parkswine.ccom | bellacucina.com

The perfect addition to any charcuterie and cheese board. The Laguiole brand is world-renowned for tradition and quality and originates from the Midi-Pyrenees region of France. Stainless steel blade, distinctive packaging, and iconic Laguiole bee motif at the top of the marble handle. The cheese knives will last a lifetime.

$53.00, 3parkswine.com

Sip and snack in style with arguably the best chips to serve with caviar. Imported from Spain, Torres Potato Chips set the bar for all potato chips. Torres Chips are thin, yet crispy with eccentrically bold flavors. These gourmet chips will be the star of any party with flavors including Iberian Ham, Black Truffle, Hot Smoked Paprika, Mediterranean Herbs, Fried Egg, and more. Serve these chips alongside Arrivato Caviar; quality caviar, ethically sourced, and served at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world.

4.50, 3 Parks Wine Shop | Caviar: mkt price

Whether you’re searching for the perfect present for a coworker or a loved one, Champagne is the ultimate choice. It’s the ideal way to mark any occasion, even those that may not initially seem like a cause for celebration. There never has to be a reason to open a bottle of Champagne.

$77.00, vinoteca.com