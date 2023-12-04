Miriam Abdulrab

A convicted sex offender will serve a life term plus 15 years after pleading guilty to the 2021 murder of Midtown bartender Miriam Abdulrab.

According to a report from WSB-TV, DeMarcus Leonard Brinkley, 29, pleaded guilty in November to multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit after rape, according to court records.

Abdulrab, 27, was abducted from outside her boyfriend’s home in Chosewood Park in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2021. The popular bartender at Revery VR and Church was later found shot to death on Lakewood Avenue.

Brinkley spent seven years in prison for child molestation and had been out of jail for less than a year before murdering Abdulrab.