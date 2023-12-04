The Honor Guard of the Metropolitan Atlanta Police Emerald Society (MAPES), marched in the 2023 parade after which they presented the colors on stage during the anthems. (Northside ICA).

Northside Irish Culture & Arts, Inc. (Northside ICA) announced that the 2nd Annual Northside Saint Patrick’s Parade & Festival will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Sandy Springs.

The parade will start at 11 a.m., with the festival following immediately on the City Green adjacent to Sandy Springs City Hall at 1 Galambos Way, according to a press release.

“We had a very good debut this past March and are looking to build on that for a bigger and better event this year,” said Mike Moors, president of Northside ICA. “We strive to make this a hometown, family-friendly community event, free to all to attend.”

Following on the success of the inaugural event this past March, the parade will again feature a variety of participants including marching bands, city and state officials, local and national Irish organizations, Irish arts, music, and dance groups, neighborhood and civic organizations, churches, schools, families, Irish Artisans and more. Food vendors will be onsite, as well as other refreshments.

They hope to replicate the formula of the privately funded inaugural event, he said.

“It truly was an honor to be part of and sponsor the 2023 inaugural event. As a small local business and Irish Pub, we work year-round to host events that highlight the Irish culture, while at the same time be as involved in the greater community as possible,” said Butch Elmgren, owner of Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House in Sandy Springs.

Northside ICA is a 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Irish heritage, traditions, arts, sports, and culture in the Northern Metro Atlanta area.

For more information on the event, or to participate, sponsor, or donate, visit www.northsidestpatricks.com.