Jason Ogbomoh

An arrest has been made in the Nov. 12 fatal shooting of a Marietta school teacher Jason Ogbomoh in Downtown Atlanta.

Leroy Hinton, 30, was taken into custody by the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and members of the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit. Hinton has been charged with ffelony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to a person shot call at 81 Peachtree St. just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a 25-year-old male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified as Ogbomoh, who was a computer science teacher at Marietta Middle School. Early investigation indicates the shooting happened after some type of dispute.

In a letter sent to parents, Marietta Middle Principal Diona Brown said Ogbomoh’s “passion for teaching was clear in every lesson; his commitment to our students unwavering. At just 25 years old, he had already made a significant impact on our community.”

Ogbomoh was a graduate of the University of Georgia and was pursuing a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia State University, according to a report from WSB-TV.