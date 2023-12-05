A rendering of the revamped Five Points MARTA station. (Courtesy MARTA)

MARTA is advancing the Five Points Station Transformation Project to the public review process under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

As part of the More MARTA Atlanta Program, MARTA and its partners at the City of Atlanta plan to create a plaza and civic space for riders and the surrounding Downtown community, according to a press release.

In March, MARTA presented its board of directors the recommended 9A design concept for the transformation, which includes deconstructing the existing concrete canopy and replacing it with a new canopy that allows for light and ventilation.

The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) determined in April that the station is of significant historical importance since it is part of the largest public works project in Atlanta history, the construction of the MARTA system. Read the SHPO letter to the FTA here.

As a result, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) determined the NEPA class of action to be an Environmental Assessment (EA), and MARTA conducted multiple studies over the next several months centered around the project’s impact on the built environment, specifically the concrete canopy.

The MARTA design team worked to refine the 9A concept to address some of the city’s concerns about project cost, which received city concurrence in July.

The SHPO determined that the project would have an adverse effect on the historic resource, Five Points Station, requiring mitigation. Read the SHPO letter here. The proposed mitigation measures, which are detailed in the Environmental Assessment, found here, include architectural documentation (including photography, written historical descriptive data, and digital reproductions of existing drawings), and interpretive panels memorializing the concourse and plaza levels.

The project will now undergo a month of public review of the Environmental Assessment before the FTA will go through the final approval steps, which are expected to be a finding of no significant impact under NEPA. Upon that final determination, MARTA will begin preparing Five Points Station for the construction work.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) will lead the design of the canopy deconstruction and removal and Skanska Building USA is the Construction Management at Risk (CMAR) contractor that will oversee the project. While construction will likely not be complete for the World Cup in 2026, MARTA will ensure the rail station is ready to host soccer fans from around the world.

In addition to canopy removal and replacement, the station transformation will reconnect Broad Street to pedestrian traffic, and incorporate community activities, public art, agriculture, gathering places and other customer amenities.

The Five Points Station Transformation Project will cost approximately $206 million and is funded through the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax, with $13.8 million from the state of Georgia, and a $25 million Federal RAISE Grant.

To review the environmental assessment, click here. You may also review the materials in person at the following locations until Jan. 5, 2024:

Fulton County Library

One Margaret Mitchell Square

Atlanta, Ga. 30303

Five Points Station Ride Store

30 Alabama St. SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30303

MARTA headquarters

2424 Piedmont Road NE

Atlanta, Ga. 30324

Submit your comments here:

Website

Email publichearinginfo@itsmarta.com

Call 404-848-5299

Open house: Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on the Five Points concourse level

By mail:

MARTA Five Points Transformation

Attn. Tracie Roberson

2424 Piedmont Road NE

Atlanta, Ga. 30324-3311

Five Points Station is the largest and busiest rail station in the MARTA system, and the connecting point for all four rail lines and nine bus routes.