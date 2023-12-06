Delta Community Credit Union has announced its 2024 philanthropic grant recipients.

Delta Community’s Philanthropic Fund will invest a total of $150,000 in 20 nonprofit organizations that support health and human services, financial literacy, and STEM/STEAM education.

Once the disbursement of the awards is completed during the 2024 calendar year, the Philanthropic Fund will have invested nearly $1.2 million in more than 220 nonprofit organizations since launching in 2014 and operating consistently for 11 years, including throughout the pandemic.

“Our Philanthropic Fund provides us new opportunities each year to partner with a variety of outstanding organizations that share our commitment to improving the physical and financial health of families who live in the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Hank Halter, Delta Community’s CEO, said in a press release. “As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, good corporate citizenship is fundamental to our identity, and these annual grants are one of many ways we deliver on this commitment.”

Grants of $10,000 will be awarded to:

Johnson STEM Activity Center

Atlanta Music Project

Automotive Training Center

City of Refuge, Inc.

Leap Year, Inc.

Wellroot Family Services

Wellspring Living

Grants of $7,500 will be awarded to:

Future Foundation, Inc.

Global Growers Network

ArtsBridge Foundation, Inc.

RE:IMAGINE ATL, Inc.

STRIVE Atlanta

Essential2Life, Inc.

Grants of $5,000 will be awarded to:

Kidz2Leaders

Project Healthy Grandparents

College AIM

Men Stopping Violence, Inc.

Cobb Collaborative, Inc.

Future Successors

The Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully, Inc. (C.H.O.I.C.E.S)

A committee comprised of Delta Community employees from across different functional areas selected the final grant recipients from a beginning pool of more than 170 applications. The committee awarded the grants based on the amount requested, the proposed use of the funds, and alignment between the receiving organization’s mission and the Credit Union’s formal community investment strategy.

The application period for the 2025 grants opens July 1, 2024.